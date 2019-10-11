Ticker
EU considers new rules and agency against dirty money
By EUobserver
EU officials said on Thursday that the EU is working on a new approach to fight financial crime and the flow of dirty money, Reuters reported. The European Central Bank and the EU parliament proposed establishing a new agency against money laundering that "should have an independent structure and decision-making [competence]," Finnish finance minister Mika Lintila said. A decision on this new framework is expected in December.