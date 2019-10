By EUobserver

In reaction to the European Parliament's veto of France's European commission nominee Sylvie Goulard, French president Emmanuel Macron said he warned EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen that Goulard might face difficulties as she is under investigation. He also said that von der Leyen told him she called the main EP group leaders, who promised their support. The S&D and EPP leadership deny receiving such a call.