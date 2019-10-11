Friday

11th Oct 2019

Ticker

Is a Brexit deal still possible?

By

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that EU ambassadors agreed to open intensive "tunnel" negotiations on British PM Boris Johnson's latest proposals, aiming to reach an agreement by next Thursday's summit, the Guardian writes. Johnson's proposals for the Irish border had been highly criticised by Barnier. However, Jonhson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, concluded talks on Wednesday saying that there is a "pathway" to an agreement.

Read and decide

Commission takes Poland to court on eve of election

As Poland's combative Law and Justice party faces elections this Sunday, the commission once again sends a case on its domestic judiciary reforms to the European Court of Justice for breaking EU rules.

Hungary faces EU court for starving migrants

The European Commission is one step away from taking Hungary to court if it does not offer a credible explanation for why it denied detained migrants food in its transit zones along the Serbian border.

Opinion

Let girls own the future

While our politics is dominated by old and bullying alpha males and the negativity they have injected into our times, there is at least one day of hope - and it is through unleashing the power of young girls.

French EU nominee loses vote and is out

France's nominee for EU commissioner lost the vote on her candidacy, with 82 MEPs against and 29 in favour, after hard questions in a second hearing.

