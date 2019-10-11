By EUobserver

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that EU ambassadors agreed to open intensive "tunnel" negotiations on British PM Boris Johnson's latest proposals, aiming to reach an agreement by next Thursday's summit, the Guardian writes. Johnson's proposals for the Irish border had been highly criticised by Barnier. However, Jonhson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, concluded talks on Wednesday saying that there is a "pathway" to an agreement.