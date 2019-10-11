Ticker
Italy: EU cannot accept Turkish 'blackmail'
By EUobserver
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that the EU must not accept the threats of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said he would push millions of Syrian refugees into Europe. "Turkish efforts to welcome in Syrian refugees cannot then become a tool of blackmail for a military initiative that we cannot accept and which must immediately stop," Conte said, adding that Erdogan should stop military operations in Syria.