By EUobserver

Spain's Supreme Court issued its third European arrest warrant for the former president of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont on Thursday, following the jailing of nine other separatist leaders. Puigdemont was president of Catalonia during its failed 2017 bid for independence. He fled to Belgium in late October 2017 to avoid prosecution and currently lives in Waterloo. Previous warrants for Puigdemont's cabinet members failed twice in 2017 and 2018.