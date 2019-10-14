Ticker
Denmark plans to strip foreign fighters of citizenship
By EUobserver
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday that his country will fast-track legislation to strip Danish nationality from foreign fighters with dual citizenship who joined groups such as Islamic State, Reuters reported. "There is a risk that the Kurdish-controlled IS camps in the border area will collapse and foreign warriors with Danish citizenship will move toward Denmark," Frederiksen said. The new law will not apply to single-nationality Danes.