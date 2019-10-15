Ticker
Barcelona airport clashes after Catalan leaders jailed
By EUobserver
Thousands of protesters clashed with police on Monday night at Barcelona airport, after nine Catalan leaders were sentenced by Spain's Supreme Court to up to 13 years in prison for their role in the region's independence bid, the Guardian reports. The protesters followed a call by the Tsunami Democràtic movement to try to bring the airport to a standstill. Some 13 people needed medical attention and 60 flights were canceled.