Ticker
US: Erdogan responsible for possible Isis 'resurgence'
By EUobserver
The US secretary of defence, Mark Esper, said in a statement on Monday that "Turkey's unilateral action [in Syria] was unnecessary and impulsive. President Erdogan bears full responsibility for its consequences, to include a potential ISIS resurgence, possible war crimes, and a growing humanitarian crisis." French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian echoed this statement as he told Le Figaro that "Turkey endangers five year of combat against Daesh".