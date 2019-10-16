By EUobserver

Polish elections last Sunday were fee and fair but marred by "media bias" and "nationalist" as well as "homophobic" rhetoric, international observers from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said Monday. "Lack of impartiality in the media, especially the public broadcaster" undermined voters' free choice, the OSCE said. The hate speech created a "sense of threat" and was a "serious concern in a democratic society", it added.