Ticker
OSCE: Polish elections spoiled by 'homophobic rhetoric'
By EUobserver
Polish elections last Sunday were fee and fair but marred by "media bias" and "nationalist" as well as "homophobic" rhetoric, international observers from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said Monday. "Lack of impartiality in the media, especially the public broadcaster" undermined voters' free choice, the OSCE said. The hate speech created a "sense of threat" and was a "serious concern in a democratic society", it added.