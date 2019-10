By EUobserver

The former president of the government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, is banned from entering any of the buildings of the European Parliament, after the Spanish justice issued a new European arrest warrant (EAW) for him on Monday. According to Spanish media EFE, this is part of the "cooperation between member states and European institutions". The parliament did the same in October 2017 - when the first EAW was issued.