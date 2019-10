By EUobserver

Scotland will hold a second referendum on independence next year, Nicola Sturgeon, the head of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), told a party congress in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Tuesday. "My call is that the referendum must happen next year. And we are getting ready. By the new year, we will have completed our legislative preparations," she said. The British government had "no right" to block the SNP's request, she added.