Ticker
EU fails to open Western Balkans accession talks
By EUobserver
EU states were unable to agree to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania on Tuesday, as planned, after France raised objections. "Unfortunately, the [EU] Council was not able to reach a unanimous decision. I regret that," Finnish foreign minister Tytti Tuppurainen said after EU affairs ministers met in Luxembourg. Donald Tusk, the EU Council chief, would now table a debate on the issue at Thursday's summit, she added.