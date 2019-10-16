By EUobserver

EU states were unable to agree to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania on Tuesday, as planned, after France raised objections. "Unfortunately, the [EU] Council was not able to reach a unanimous decision. I regret that," Finnish foreign minister Tytti Tuppurainen said after EU affairs ministers met in Luxembourg. Donald Tusk, the EU Council chief, would now table a debate on the issue at Thursday's summit, she added.