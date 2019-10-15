Tuesday

15th Oct 2019

EU fails to open Western Balkans accession talks

EU states were unable to agree to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania on Tuesday, as planned, after France raised objections. "Unfortunately, the [EU] Council was not able to reach a unanimous decision. I regret that," Finnish foreign minister Tytti Tuppurainen said after EU affairs ministers met in Luxembourg. Donald Tusk, the EU Council chief, would now table a debate on the issue at Thursday's summit, she added.

Stakeholder

Brussels welcomes Nordic culture

Brussels will play host to more than 400 Nordic artists and creative practitioners this autumn, organised by one of Europe's most influential cultural institutions, BOZAR.

Opinion

Threat to Unesco park mars Montenegro's EU bid

The site contains Europe's second largest natural pasture and hundreds of local families depend on it, but part of it has been slated to become a military training ground.

EU countries to halt arms sales to Turkey

EU states have agreed to stop arms sales to Turkey over its invasion of Syria, marking a nadir in relations with their Nato ally. In response, Ankara mocked the decision as a "joke".

Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms

Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition and misuse of public funds over their role in Catalonia's 2017 bid for independence. The possible legal immunity of some MEPs remains unanswered.

