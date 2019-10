By EUobserver

Pieter Omtzigt, a special rapporteur for the Council of Europe, has told the Guardian newspaper that Maltese authorities turned a blind eye to evidence that could have led to those behind the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. "I am concerned that the authorities may have turned down evidence that could lead to whoever ordered the murder," said Omtzigt, who was appointed to the monitor the case last year.