Teachers who give sex education classes said to "encourage students to become sexually active" or who give information about contraceptives in Polish schools could face up to five years in prison under a new bill designed to prevent "paedophilia", which has won the backing of the ruling Law and Justice party. "It [the law] is a sick idea," Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, an opposition MP, told Polish daily Gazeta.pl.