By EUobserver

Surging sales of SUV cars have become the second-largest source of CO2 emissions growth after energy production, Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency, said in Paris on Wednesday. SUVs accounted for 18 percent of world car sales in 2010, but had grown to 40 percent in 2018, he said. There were now 200m of the heavier, less aerodynamic models in circulation, compared to 35m back then.