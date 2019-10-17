Thursday

17th Oct 2019

Ticker

Amnesty joins outcry on Polish sex eduction ban

By

International charity Amnesty International has joined Polish opposition parties in an outcry on a Polish government-backed bill to criminalise some forms of sex education. "This recklessly retrogressive law would encourage fear and ignorance", it said Wednesday. "This bill, which equates homosexuality with paedophilia, exposes the disturbing homophobia that underpins this law," Amnesty added. The law could see teachers jailed for years for discussing issues such as gender fluidity with under-18s.

Crucial summit: last EU-28 format?

The EU summit will be crucial for the future of the EU, but especially for the UK. The next EU summit will not be the same since the UK's withdrawal will have consequences for the power relations within the council.

Brexit deal now hinges on Northern Irish unionists

Brexit negotiators held marathon talks but the Northern Irish unionists appear to be axing UK prime minister Boris Johnson's revised deal, as EU leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss Brexit but also other divisive, long-term issues.

EU parliament quietly hoards visitors' wi-fi data

The European Parliament is retaining the data of everyone who uses their wi-fi network, including journalists and visitors, and providing access to national authorities in case of investigations.

EU leaders to warn von der Leyen over 'giving in' to MEPs

The new commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will meet for the first time with EU leaders who nominated her for the job. She will be asked to lay out her plans for getting her commission through parliament.

Podcast

Not That Ambassador

Gordon Sondland, Donald Trump's ambassador to the EU, is due to appear before the House impeachment inquiry in Washington on Thursday. His predecessor as ambassador, Anthony Gardner, talks about the role, and his predecessor, on our EU Scream podcast.

News in Brief

  1. German EU presidency to hold EU-China summit in Leipzig
  2. China threatens EU citizens from Uighur minority
  4. Berlin and Paris agree on rules for arms exports
  5. Thousands die early due to dirty air in European cities
  6. Catalan protestors begin march to Barcelona
  7. Last-minute Brexit talks continue ahead of EU summit
  8. Energy chief counts CO2 cost of SUV car trend

