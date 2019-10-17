By EUobserver

International charity Amnesty International has joined Polish opposition parties in an outcry on a Polish government-backed bill to criminalise some forms of sex education. "This recklessly retrogressive law would encourage fear and ignorance", it said Wednesday. "This bill, which equates homosexuality with paedophilia, exposes the disturbing homophobia that underpins this law," Amnesty added. The law could see teachers jailed for years for discussing issues such as gender fluidity with under-18s.