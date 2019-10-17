Ticker
China threatens EU citizens from Uighur minority
By EUobserver
EU citizens coming from China's Uighur Muslim minority living in Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, and France have faced phone threats by Chinese officials to their family's welfare in China if they did not stop advocating for international pressure on Beijing to stop persecution, British daily The Guardian reports. "You're living overseas, but you need to think of your family [in China]," one activist in Germany was told.