By EUobserver

Latvian prime minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš was optimistic about the "promising" Brexit deal reached between the UK and the European Union on Thursday. Krišjānis believes that the text will be approved by the council during the summit since "everyone in council wants a deal". "We will need a good relationship with the UK after Brexit," he said, adding a Brexit deal is in the "interest of everyone".