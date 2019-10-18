Ticker
Kurds agree with US-Turkey ceasefire but not safe-zone
By EUobserver
US president Donald Trump tweeted "Great news out of Turkey!" after vice-president Mike Pence and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed a five-day ceasefire in northern Syria and a 32-km safe-zone from the Turkish border. This would allow the Syrian Kurdish forces to withdraw peacefully. Kurdish political leader Saleh Muslim welcomed the ceasefire but rejected the Turkish "occupation of northern Syria", adding they would defend themselves.