Friday

18th Oct 2019

Ticker

G7: Libra should not operate until all risks addressed

By

A report by a G7 task force states that no digital currencies, including Facebook's Libra, should begin operations until they are proven safe and secure, Reuters reported. "Private sector entities that design stablecoin arrangements are expected to address a wide array of legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks," the report added. The text warns that cryptocurrencies could hinder efforts to fight money laundering, terror financing, cybersecurity, taxation or privacy.

EU envoy sheds light on weird US diplomacy

Remarks to Congress by the US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, have shed light on the unusual nature of American diplomacy under president Donald Trump.

Opinion

Europe's empty fortress

It is too easy only to criticise the rightists and their fixation with barbed wire, Trump for his wall on the border with Mexico, Orban for his xenophobia.

Opinion

Catalonia shows dangers of jail terms for non-violence

Time and again, across the world, efforts to "decapitate" non-violent movements, and refusals to engage in political dialogue with them, have led to situations like we are seeing today in Catalonia.

New Brexit deal drops Irish border backstop

The EU and the UK has agreed to a revised Brexit deal that drops the contentious backstop on the island of Ireland, and "sqaures the circle" of keeping the Irish border open. EU leaders are expected to endorse it Thursday.

News in Brief

  1. Catalan president blames clashes on 'infiltrators'
  2. US imposes €6.7bn new tariffs on European products
  4. Kurds agree with US-Turkey ceasefire but not safe-zone
  5. US to host 2020 G7 summit at Trump golf club
  6. Turkey's pension fund buys stake in Finnish defence firm
  7. Turkey agrees to Syria ceasefire, says US
  8. EU leaders endorse revised Brexit deal

