Ticker
G7: Libra should not operate until all risks addressed
By EUobserver
A report by a G7 task force states that no digital currencies, including Facebook's Libra, should begin operations until they are proven safe and secure, Reuters reported. "Private sector entities that design stablecoin arrangements are expected to address a wide array of legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks," the report added. The text warns that cryptocurrencies could hinder efforts to fight money laundering, terror financing, cybersecurity, taxation or privacy.