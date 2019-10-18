By EUobserver

Catalan pro-independence supporters clashed with police and right-wing parties on Thursday, during the fourth and worst night of violence in Barcelona. Earlier that day the Catalan president, Quim Torra, condemned the violent protests but blamed "infiltrators" for the disturbances. "We cannot allow groups of infiltrators and provocateurs to destroy the image of the independence movement," Torra said, insisting that the "protests should be peaceful".