By EUobserver

US president Donald Trump's acting chief of staff, Mike Mulvaney, announced the US will host the 2020 G7 summit at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida, Deutsche Welle reports. The decision drew immediate criticism as Trump would financially benefit from his presidency. Mulvaney also said Russia might be invited, which would be a first since it was excluded from the G8 after its invasion in Ukraine in 2014.