Ticker
Turkey's pension fund buys stake in Finnish defence firm
By EUobserver
Turkey's army-linked pension fund has purchased a 70-percent stake in a major Finnish defence manufacturer, which makes products such as reinforced steel for armoured vehicles, Finnish media Uutiset writes. The ministries of employment and economy closed the deal in April. Last year, Turkey was Finland's most important arms sales partner. Earlier this week EU states agreed to stop arms sales to Turkey over its invasion of Syria.