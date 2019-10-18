By EUobserver

The partly EU-financed and trained Libyan Coast Guard has intercepted 7,404 refugees and migrants at sea and returned them to the war-torn country so far this year, according to figures from the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM). Many are then sent to notorious Libyan detention centres amid an ongoing backlash from human-rights organisations. Some 45,700 refugees and asylum seekers in Libya are registered with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).