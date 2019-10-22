By EUobserver

The Russian group known as Turla hijacked the Iranian cyber-espionage group (codenamed OilRig) to attack governments and industry organisations in several countries over the last 18 months, while masquerading as attackers from the Islamic Republic, reported Reuters. According to British and US officials, the hacking operation was mostly focused on the Middle East but also targeted organisations in Britain. Moscow and Tehran have both denied Western accusations over hacking operations.