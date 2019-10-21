Monday

21st Oct 2019

Report: Russian hackers used Iranian cover to attack UK

By

The Russian group known as Turla hijacked the Iranian cyber-espionage group (codenamed OilRig) to attack governments and industry organisations in several countries over the last 18 months, while masquerading as attackers from the Islamic Republic, reported Reuters. According to British and US officials, the hacking operation was mostly focused on the Middle East but also targeted organisations in Britain. Moscow and Tehran have both denied Western accusations over hacking operations.

Juncker: 'Historic mistake' against Balkan EU hopefuls

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker described a decision to block Albania and North Macedonia from advancing into the next phase to eventually join the European Union as a historic mistake.

EU leaders spent just 12 minutes on climate

Climate change was part of the agenda of the EU leaders for Friday's summit. However, the council decided to finalise the EUʼs long-term strategy on climate change at its next meeting in December.

Crunch Brexit vote in UK This WEEK

The future of Brexit continues to hang in the balance this week, with a crunch vote in Westminster on Saturday.

  1. Almost 200 arrests in Catalonia independence protests
  3. Next EU economy chief calls for looser budget policies
  4. Swiss Green parties celebrate 'tectonic shift'
  5. Macron: Nato's inability to react to Turkey a 'mistake'
  6. EU: US can expect counter measures after tariff move
  7. Almost 7,500 people forcibly returned to Libya in 2019
  8. Puigdemont released after responding to arrest warrant

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

