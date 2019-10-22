By EUobserver

Hundreds of pro-independence protesters marched on the streets of Barcelona for a seventh successive night on Sunday, after the Spanish supreme court sent nine Catalan leaders to prison. Acting interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said 288 police officers had been injured in the clashes, 267 police vehicles had been damaged, and 194 people had been arrested. "The riots are diminishing, but we are working on stopping them altogether," said Grande-Marlaska.