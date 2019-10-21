Ticker
Spanish PM refuses dialogue with Catalonia president
By EUobserver
Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, was in Barcelona on Monday to visit the police injured during recent independence protests, he tweeted. In a letter sent to the president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, Sanchez accused him of "turning his back" on security forces and the anti-independence half of the population there. Replying to Sanchez's letter, Torra asked for "dialogue without conditions", after Sanchez refused to speak with him this weekend.