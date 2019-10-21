By EUobserver

Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, was in Barcelona on Monday to visit the police injured during recent independence protests, he tweeted. In a letter sent to the president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, Sanchez accused him of "turning his back" on security forces and the anti-independence half of the population there. Replying to Sanchez's letter, Torra asked for "dialogue without conditions", after Sanchez refused to speak with him this weekend.