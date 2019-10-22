By EUobserver

German defence minister and leader of the ruling conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, suggested on Monday that an internationally controlled security zone should be set up in Syria in cooperation with Turkey and Russia to stabilise the situation after American forces pulled out. She told Deutsche Welle that "Europe cannot simply be an onlooker. We also have to come up with our own recommendations and initiate discussions."