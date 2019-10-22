By EUobserver

During the evaluation of the outgoing European Commission, its president, Jean-Claude Juncker, received tributes from the biggest parliament groups. However, conservative and left-wing MEPs criticised some elements of Juncker's record, including on shortage of ambitious climate policies and lack of tax harmonisation. The co-president of the conservatives, Polish MEP Ryszard Antoni Legutko, also blamed Juncker for losing one of the "most influential" EU member states due to Brexit.