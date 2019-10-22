By EUobserver

The outgoing president of the European executive body, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Tuesday that his commission tried the best it could to solve the Greek financial crisis. "We gave back Greece the dignity it deserves," he said, adding that "it was in the general interest of Europe to avoid the eurozone falling apart". Juncker's mandate, which normally ends on 1 November, will be extended after three commissioners-designate were recently rejected.