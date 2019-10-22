By EUobserver

Croatian MEP Ivan Vilibor Sincic critisiced MEPs on Tuesday for accepting MEP Dubravka Šuica as the next commissioner for democracy and demography "without any check". "Croatia is one of the most corrupt countries in the EU and you [MEPs] have decided to trust this country", he said, adding that "Croatians are disenchanted with the EU" because people expected the EU to introduce higher standards after its accession in 2013.