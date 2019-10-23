Wednesday

23rd Oct 2019

EU worried on Romanian corruption, Bulgaria doing better

By

The European Commission criticised Romania for backsliding on judicial reforms and fighting corruption in its yearly Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report, published on Tuesday. If Bucharest did not improve, punitive measures may have to be taken, it warned. The monitoring mechanism was launched when Bulgaria and Romania joined the European Union in 2007. Bulgaria had made sufficient progress, another report said, and may now leave the monitoring program.

Why the EU can't do security and defence

What if the EU can't guarantee European security? At a time when US physical presence does not make up for its mental absence, the question just got urgent.

