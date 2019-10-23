Ticker
Commission clears EU-US privacy agreement for third year
By EUobserver
The European Commission Wednesday said the US continues to "ensure adequate level of protection" of personal data transferred from the EU to US companies for the third year running under a so-called 'privacy shield' agreement. The EU welcomed the appointment of a US ombudsman to redress complaints. The bloc's court will rule next year if EU citizens' data can be legally transferred to the US, putting the accord into doubt.