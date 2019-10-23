Ticker
Putin opens first summit with African leaders
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday opened the first summit between Russia and Africa, telling 54 African leaders that Moscow sought to double trade with the continent in the next four to five years. "In Africa, there are very many potential partners with good prospects and huge growth potential," Putin said. The summit comes a day after Putin and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an agreement over north-east Syria.