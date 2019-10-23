Wednesday

23rd Oct 2019

Ticker

MEPs want to end sponsorships of EU presidencies

By

MEPs approved an amendment Wednesday calling on governments to end corporate sponsorships to cover costs of the rotating presidency of the EU Council. "Member states are expected to finance their own presidencies," says the text, warning that this practice may have a "possible reputational damage and the risk of loss of trust" in the EU. The current Finnish presidency has only one sponsor, carmaker BMW, a spokesperson told EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Column

Why the EU can't do security and defence

What if the EU can't guarantee European security? In times when US physical presence does not make up for its mental absence, the question got urgent.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs urge economic sanctions on Turkey
  2. Extra Brexit summit needed if no consensus, Irish PM warns
  3. MEPs want to end sponsorships of EU presidencies
  4. Putin opens first summit with African leaders
  5. Commission clears EU-US privacy agreement for third year
  6. EU warns six member states on draft budgets
  7. EU starts negotiations on sustainable industry
  8. Russia and Turkey reach deal on northern Syria

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us