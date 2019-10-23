Ticker
MEPs want to end sponsorships of EU presidencies
By EUobserver
MEPs approved an amendment Wednesday calling on governments to end corporate sponsorships to cover costs of the rotating presidency of the EU Council. "Member states are expected to finance their own presidencies," says the text, warning that this practice may have a "possible reputational damage and the risk of loss of trust" in the EU. The current Finnish presidency has only one sponsor, carmaker BMW, a spokesperson told EUobserver.