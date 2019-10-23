Ticker
MEPs urge economic sanctions on Turkey
By EUobserver
EU lawmakers on Wednesday condemned Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria. "We demand that Turkey immediately withdraw from Syria," German center-right lawmaker Michael Gahler said, speaking on behalf of the largest political group in the EU assembly. In a draft resolution that will be adopted on Thursday, EU legislators urge "appropriate and targeted economic measures against Turkey", such as freezing Turkish agriculture exports to the EU, Reuters writes.