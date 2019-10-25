Friday

25th Oct 2019

Ticker

Russian in hunger strike against Latvia language exam

By

A Russian migrant started a hunger strike to protest Latvia's refusal to give his 71-year old mother-in-law a residency permit without having passed the required language exam, the Moscow Times reports. According to the man, the woman has developed dementia since they moved to Latvia in 2014, which is being denied by the Latvian health authorities. About one third of Latvia's population are Russians, many of whom have no citizenship.

