By EUobserver

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday (23 October) plans to kickstart the country's real estate market through tax cuts and investments in the construction sector, Greek daily Ekathimerini reports. In his speech on his "vision for the next four years," Mitsotakis announced that "all new constructions, as well as real estate built in the last 14 years and not yet sold, are exempt from value added tax".