By EUobserver

Five candidates have secured enough backing from MEPs to enter the final furlong of a race to be the EU's ombudsman for the next five years. Irish former journalist Emilly O'Reilly, the incumbent, Italian local ombudsman Giuseppe Fortunato, Estonian judge Julia Laffranque, Latvian-American rights activist Nils Muižnieks, and Swedish former MEP Cecilia Wikström will face grilling by the European Parliament's petitions committee on 3 December, prior to a plenary decision.