Ticker
Enquiry into UK migrant deaths widens in Europe
By EUobserver
Belgium's federal prosecutor, in charge of investigating cross-border crimes, has opened an enquiry into the deaths of 39 migrants found in a lorry in Northern Ireland. The move highlights the European dimension of the tragedy, after the truck, which was carrying Chinese nationals, entered the UK via the Belgian port of Zeebrugge before driving across England into Wales and crossing into Northern Ireland via the port of Hollyhead.