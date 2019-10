By EUobserver

British overseas territories - the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jersey, and the Bahamas - took five out of the top 10 spots in a ranking out Thursday of which states helped global firms pay the least tax by London-based NGO the Tax Justice Network. EU states The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, the UK itself, Belgium, Cyprus, and Hungary also placed in the top 20 world "tax haven" jurisdictions.