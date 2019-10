By EUobserver

The EU's border agency Frontex, on Thursday, launched a recruitment campaign to set up its own standing corps of guards. Their aim is to have 10,000 under its watch, with an initial rollout at the start of the 2021. "For the first time, Frontex will have its owned uniformed service," said Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri. Critics say it helps create Fortress Europe in an effort to stem incoming migration.