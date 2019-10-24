By EUobserver

The Élysée has nominated Thierry Breton, the 64-year old CEO of French tech firm Atos, to be single market commissioner. "He's man of action who knows industrial issues inside out and who ... will not have a bureaucratic approach to European issues," a French official told Reuters Thursday. France's first choice, Sylvie Goulard, was rejected on financial impropriety grounds, with Breton's corporate post posing fresh questions on conflict of interest.