By EUobserver

The European Parliament will award its Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought in 2019 to Ilham Tohti, economics professor and advocate of the rights of China's Uyghur muslim minority, parliament president David Sassoli announced Thursday. Tohti has been serving a life sentence in China since 2014. Since 2017, over 1m Uyghurs have been detained in prison camps and forced to renounce their identity.