By EUobserver

Spanish dictator Francisco Franco was exhumed on Thursday morning from the Valley of the Fallen following a ruling of the supreme court in September. Franco was buried for more than 40 years in a state-run mausoleum that also contains about 34,000 victims of the Spanish civil war. In 2018, the European Parliament asked Spain "to remove all symbols and monuments that glorify the civil war and Franco's dictatorship".