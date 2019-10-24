Ticker
Italy: 'no significant deviation' from EU rules in draft budget
By EUobserver
The Italian government said in a letter sent to the European Commission Thursday that its 2020 draft budget did not breach EU rules and that Italy wanted to revive its economy. "The projected change in the structural balance in 2020 would not constitute a significant deviation," economy minister Roberto Gualtieri said. EU commissioner for economic affairs Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday that Brussels was not likely to ask Italy for changes.