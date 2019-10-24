Ticker
MEPs want multinationals to be tax transparent
By EUobserver
MEPs on Thursday adopted a resolution that urges member states to create stricter taxation rules obliging multinationals to disclose where they pay taxes. The parliament already backed this proposal in 2017. However, member states did not agree on a position, and no legislation has been adopted yet. MEPs said that Europeans have the right to know what taxes multinationals Pais in each country as transparency was essential to avoid scandals.